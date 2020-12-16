Shreveport woman allegedly steals thousands from employer, others

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport woman is behind bars for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from her former employer and other unknowing victims.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, Micquela Bell, also known as Micquela Reddix, 35, of the 200 block of North Emerald Loop in Shreveport, was arrested Tuesday after an investigation by CPSO Detective Mike King.

Reddix is accused of making $84,000 in unauthorized charges to her former employer’s bank account between March and November 2020.

She also is accused of opening credit accounts using the identities of two separate victims, ages 61 and 94. One of the victims was a home health patient for whom Bell was a sitter. Total charges to the two accounts was $9,300.

Detectives with the Caddo-Shreveport Financial Crimes Task Force, Caddo Sheriff’s patrol deputies, and CPSO warrants deputies found Bell at her residence and took her into custody.

She was booked into Caddo Correctional Center for felony theft, misdemeanor identity theft, and two counts of felony identity theft.