Shreveport woman arrested, accused of carjacking SPD cruiser and striking officer

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport woman has been charged for allegedly stealing an SPD police cruiser and striking an officer and another patrol car after they tried to arrest her in the Queensborough neighborhood Sunday night.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, 20-year-old N’Shayla Clay is charged with carjacking, aggravated battery, aggravated property damage, and aggravated flight.

On Sunday, December 6, Shreveport police say they were called to the intersection of Metris Street and Greenwood Road around 10:00 p.m. about a disorderly woman. When officers attempted to detain Clay, she allegedly resisted and jumped into the passenger side of a Shreveport Police patrol car.

SPD says once Clay was inside of the cruiser, she attempted to drive away in the officer’s patrol car, striking both another officer and a separate marked unit in the process.

Clay was apprehended a short distance from the area and was detained by officers following a brief struggle to remove her from the police cruiser.

The officer was treated for a minor injury, and he was taken to Ochsner LSU Health and released at a later time. Clay was booked into the Shreveport City Jail on her charges.