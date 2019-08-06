Shreveport woman arrested for synthetic marijuana possession

Cindy Chadwick 31, was arrested for possession of synthetic marijuana with intent to distribute and speeding. (Source: CPSO)

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – As Shreveport woman was arrested over the weekend after police say she was found with synthetic marijuana and a large amount of cash.

Around midnight on Saturday, a Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Deputy and his K-9 partner Chuck stopped a 2018 Acura for speeding on Dean Road. After the officer smelled a strong odor of marijuana, the sheriff’s office says he conducted a search of the car and found $9,300 in cash and 81 grams of synthetic marijuana.

Synthetic marijuana can have dangerous and unpredictable health effects including death, according to officials.

The driver of the car, 31-year-old Diamond Taylor of the 3600 block of West College Street in Shreveport, was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center for possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute and speeding.

