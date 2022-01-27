SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Narcotics team arrested a Sabine Parish man and a Shreveport woman in a drug bust late Wednesday night.

Miranda Rebecca Setliff, 41, of Shreveport and Eugene Patrick Kavanaugh III, 56, of Florien are facing multiple drug-related charges after Sabine Parish deputies say they found methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and 5 firearms, one of which was an illegal length shotgun, during a search on Jan. 26. Deputies say they were watching Kavanaugh for a couple of months before a search warrant was issued for the home in the Pirates Cove area of Toledo Bend southwest of Sabine Parish.



Weapons and narcotics seized during a drug bust at a home in the Pirates Cove area on Jan. 27. (Source: Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Setliff, a friend of Kavanaugh, was inside the home at the time.

Kavanaugh is charged with intent to distribute schedule I, possession with intent to distribute schedule II, possession of schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm while in possession of CDS, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of an illegal shotgun, and a warrant for 6-counts of distribution of methamphetamine. He was booked into the Sabine Parish Detention Center.

Setliff is charged with possession of with intent to distribute schedule I, possession with intent to distribute schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a firearm while in possession of CDS. She is booked into the Sabine Parish Women’s Jail. Bonds have not been set yet for either Setliff or Kavanagh.