Shreveport woman arrested in S. Louisiana prostitution sting

Zhaohui Zhu, 47, Shreveport, LA, was among those arrested Thursday in a sting targeting prostitution at massage parlors in Lake Charles. She is charged with 2 counts of prostitution by massage. (Photo: Calcasieu Correctional Center)

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport woman is among 11 people arrested during a sting targeting prostitution at massage parlors in South Louisiana.

On Thursday, 47-year-old Zhaohui Zhu was taken into custody by agents with the Combined Anti-Drug Task Force after a six-month investigation targeting prostitution at massage parlors in Lake Charles.

Zhu, who worked at J&J Spa in the 3400 block of Ryan St., has been charged with two counts of Prostitution by massage.

Zhu was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and later released on misdemeanor summons.

During the investigation, it was learned there were six businesses in the area that were operating under the pretenses of a massage parlor but in fact, were being utilized for prostitution purposes.

Here is a list of the 10 other people arrested in the operation:

Asian Massage, 425 West McNeese Street, Lake Charles

– Jing Yu, 36, – Lake Charles – Prostitution by massage

– Yuzhi He, 48, Lake Charles – Prostitution by massage

Oriental Massage, 210 West Prien Lake Road, Lake Charles

– Kai Wei, 54, Lake Charles – Prostitution by massage

– Chunfang Wu, 52, Lake Charles – Prostitution by massage

Ling Asian Massage, 3715 Common Street, Lake Charles

– Yan Hun, 48, Seattle, WA – Prostitution by massage

– Yan Ni, 48, Tacoma, WA – Prostitution by massage & Crimes against nature by solicitation

– Yan Linhui, 57, Tacoma, WA – Letting a premise for prostitution

Relaxing Massage, 608 Prien Lake Road, Suite A, Lake Charles

– Lin Yan, 46, Lake Charles – 2 counts of Prostitution by massage

Rose Massage, 3510 Common Street, Lake Charles

– Can Zhou, 37, Lake Charles – Prostitution by massage & Crimes against nature by solicitation

– Xic Shuqun, 36, Lake Charles – Prostitution by massage & Crimes against nature by solicitation

The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are possible.

The C.A.T. Team is comprised of the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations, Louisiana State Police, Lake Charles Police Department, and Iowa Police Department.

