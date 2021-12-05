Shreveport woman behind bars, accused of ripping off SWEPCO

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport woman on Wednesday was arrested for defrauding SWEPCO of more than $5,000, according to Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator.

Tiffany Bendaw, 32, is accused of making over 40 fraudulent payments to SWEPCO between December 2020 and May 2021.

An investigation showed Bendaw made payments using fake bank accounts or accounts she owned that were closed or had insufficient funds.

Her activity caused a loss to SWEPCO of $5,365.

Following an investigation by CPSO Detective Mike King, Bendaw was arrested and booked into Caddo Correctional Center on charges of felony theft, as well as on outstanding arrest warrants for bank fraud and issuing worthless checks in connection with unrelated investigations.