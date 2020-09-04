Shreveport woman charged, accused of stabbing boyfriend to death following argument

Kimberly Johnson, 40, is charged with second-degree murder and obstruction of justice in the fatal stabbing of her boyfriend, 42-year-old Lemel Taylor. (Photo: Shreveport Police Department)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport woman has been charged, accused of fatally stabbing her boyfriend after the two of them had an argument with one another early Thursday morning.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, 40-year-old Kimberly Johnson is charged with second-degree murder and obstruction of justice in the fatal stabbing of her boyfriend, 42-year-old Lemel Taylor.

The fatal stabbing happened around 7:00 a.m. Thursday in the 6100 block of Southern Avenue. SPD officers say they received a call about a body being found inside of a home in the Cedar Grove neighborhood, and when they arrived at the scene, they found Taylor with a stab wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene, which prompted an investigation.

Shreveport PD says CSIU took photographs and collected evidence and detectives began interviewing witnesses inside of the home. During the investigation, detectives learned that Kimberly Johnson, Lemel Taylor’s live-in girlfriend, allegedly stabbed him to death after the two of them had an argument. Detectives were able to recover the weapon believed to be used in the murder.

A warrant was procured for Johnson’s arrest and her bond was set at $510,000. Following an interview with detectives, Johnson was booked into the Shreveport City Jail on her charges.

“Both men and women can be victims of domestic violence,” The Shreveport Police Department said in a released statement Thursday.”

“If you or a loved one are in an abusive relationship please contact the Shreveport Police Department at 318-673-7300#3 or 318-673-6955. We can help.”

