SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police have arrested a Shreveport woman for a shooting on March 3 that left the victim so critically injured, he is still fighting for his life.

Police say 39-year-old Unricka Johns shot the victim in the stomach on March 3. The victim arrived at a local hospital by private vehicle, where he was rushed into surgery and remains in critical condition.

Johns was arrested Tuesday and charged with attempted second-degree murder. According to online booking records, Johns gave false information to investigators about the shooting when the incident occurred.