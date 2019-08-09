Shreveport woman charged with child cruelty, insurance fraud in alleged city bus injury ruse

Diedre Lee, 38, of Shreveport, is charged with cruelty to a juvenile and two counts of insurance fraud after Louisiana State Police say she falsely claimed she and her children were injured in a crash involving a city bus. (Photo: Louisiana State Police)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport woman is facing cruelty to juvenile and insurance fraud charges after police say she falsely claimed she and her children were injured in a crash involving a city bus.

According to Louisiana State Police, the charges against 38-year-old Diedre Lee come after a “lengthy and thorough investigation.” They say Lee and her 23-month-old child were passengers on a City of Shreveport bus when it was involved in a collision. According to LSP, Lee attempted to gain payments for bodily injuries for herself and her child which she claimed were a result of the crash.

State police say their investigation revealed that “Lee intentionally caused her child’s head to strike the back portion of the seat in front of the child.” The investigation also revealed Lee knowingly presented false information in an attempt to defraud an insurance company.

State police got an arrest warrant for Lee on July 26. Troopers located and took her into custody at a local convenience store on August 6. She was booked into Caddo Correctional Center for cruelty to a juvenile and two counts of insurance fraud.

