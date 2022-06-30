SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport woman is facing felony theft charges, accused of taking thousands of dollars from a local pet charity organization.

According to Shreveport police, 32-year-old Kaleigh Knebl turned herself in Thursday shortly after SPD put out the word that she was wanted on one count of felony theft for allegedly taking around $37,000 from the Parish Paws organization.

The investigation started on June 3 after the organization contacted the police about internal theft. During the several weeks of investigation, police say detectives determined Knebl is responsible and a warrant was issued for her arrest on Wednesday.

Police say she turned herself in at the Caddo Correctional Center early Wednesday afternoon.