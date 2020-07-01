Shreveport woman charged with stabbing her boyfriend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport woman accused of stabbing her boyfriend during an argument now sits behind bars.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, shortly after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday officers were called to the 2600 block of Greenwood Rd. on reports of a man who arrived at their facility with a stab wound to the arm.

Investigators with SPD’s Domestic Violence Unit learned that the man and his girlfriend, 44-year-old Curtidra Scott, were arguing when Scott grabbed a knife and stabbed him.

The man told detectives that he raised his arm in self-defense and was stabbed. He also suffered a broken arm in the attack.

Officers then went to a home in the 3700 block of Jackson St. and took Scott into custody.

Scott was was booked into the Shreveport City Jail on one count of Aggravated 2nd Degree Battery and one count of Possession of Marijuana.

SPD encourages victims of domestic violence to call (318) 673-7300 or (318) 673-6955 if they need help. There are multiple resources available.

