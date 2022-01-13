Shreveport woman charged with stabbing husband

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport woman is behind bars, accused of stabbing her husband during an argument.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, 46-year-old Suzanne Adams is accused of injuring her husband as they sat in a vehicle in the 11000 block of Colt Trail on Tuesday. The sheriff’s office says Adams and her husband were fighting when she grabbed a knife from the driver’s side panel door and stabbed her husband in his right hand.

The husband was taken to Ochsner LSU Health for treatment of his injuries.

Adams was taken to Caddo Correctional Center and charged with domestic abuse battery with a dangerous weapon. Her bond is set at $50,000.