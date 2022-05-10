SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport woman is behind bars, accused of spending more than $105,000 of her employer’s money without permission.

According to Shreveport police, a construction company contacted investigators in April about a former employee who had made several unauthorized purchases using business funds.

Detectives later started an investigation with the Caddo-Shreveport Financial Crimes Task Force, which resulted in warrants being issued for 32-year-old Jade Perdue, charging her with theft. Police say about $105,561 was taken.

Perdue was booked into Shreveport City Jail on May 6. Police say no other information is available.