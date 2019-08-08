Shreveport woman convicted in killing of elderly Oklahoma man

Shemeka Shanta Jackson, 37, charged with manslaughter, was convicted Thursday in Caddo District Court of the lesser included offense of negligent homicide in the death of 70-year-old Kenneth Foshee of Broken Bow, Oklahoma in May 2017. (Photo: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport woman was convicted Thursday in connection with the shooting death of an elderly Oklahoma man in downtown Shreveport two years ago.

Shemeka Shanta Jackson, 37, was originally indicted on manslaughter charges in the death of 70-year-old Kenneth Foshee of Broken Bow, Oklahom. Foshee was found dead in his truck at the corner of Travis and Douglas streets in downtown Shreveport early on the morning of May 5, 2017. He had been shot in the head.

Evidence showed that Foshee had picked up Jackson at a Shreveport casino and the two left together in his vehicle, spending about an hour together in downtown Shreveport. Jackson claimed that the killing was self-defense, which the jury rejected.

On Thursday, a 12-person jury convicted Jackson of a lesser included offense of negligent homicide following her trial in Caddo District Court. According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, she faces up to five years in prison when she returns for sentencing September 4.

70-year-old Kenneth Foshee of Broken Bow, Oklahoma was found dead in his truck at the corner of Travis and Douglas streets in downtown Shreveport early on the morning of May 5, 2017. He had been shot in the head. (Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

