SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport woman convicted last month of aggravated battery for attacking a couple with a lawn mower blade is due back in court Thursday for sentencing.

Juana Una Wilson, 44, was found guilty of aggravated second-degree battery on May 24 in connection with her attack on a couple in the 3500 block of Clarke Boulevard in the Werner Park neighborhood on July 5, 2019.

The attack was caught on video, which was presented at her trial and led the jury to their unanimous guilty verdict on one count. Wilson was found not guilty of a second charge.

According to the Caddo District Attorney’s Office, Wilson faces up to 15 years in prison with at least one year to be served without the benefit of probation, parole, or reduction of sentence.