SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a shooting that took place late Saturday in the Mooretown neighborhood.

The Caddo Parish Coroner has identified the victim as 30-year-old Latoya Kellum.

SPD officers were called to the 4300 block of Illinois Avenue around 11 p.m. Saturday in response to a shooting.

When they arrived at the scene, officers found Kellum suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

She was rushed to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital where she died just before midnight.

According to the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office, Kellum’s death was the 39th homicide of the year in Shreveport. An autopsy has been ordered.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.