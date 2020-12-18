Shreveport woman gets 15 years for felony theft after court finds letters appealing for leniency were forged

Laquanisha Leroycia McCoy, age 24, was sentenced to 15 years in prison at hard labor Thursday Caddo District Court for her conviction on a felony theft charge for stealing almost $80,000 from her employer. (Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport woman convicted earlier this month of stealing almost $80,000 from her employer was sentenced Thursday to 15 years in prison after she was caught forging letters from prominent members of the community pleading for leniency on her behalf.

Among them were 24-year-old Laquanisha McCoy’s high school principal and a former supervisor, who told prosecutors that she would not have been willing to write a letter on McCoy’s behalf, as McCoy had been fired for theft, according to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s office.

McCoy was employed at Santa Maria Produce, a local family-owned small business, from March 2017 to June 2018. That’s when the district attorney’s office says the business received a call from its credit card processing company saying that eight fraudulent refunds were drawn on the business’s account, totaling $78,933.03. Further investigation showed that all eight transactions went into McCoy’s bank account.

McCoy was found guilty of felony theft on December 2 in a jury trial and was facing up to 20 years in prison.

A factor in her sentencing on Thursday was that, after conviction, McCoy submitted several letters written on her behalf, asking for mercy. The DA’s office says some of them were from family members or other acquaintances and were real. But others were purported to be written by prominent members of the community who asked for leniency, attested to her good character, doubted whether she was really guilty, suggested that she was a good candidate to be a nurse anesthetist, and said she intended to be in the U.S. Air Force if she could get a suspended sentence.

The purported writers of the letters included McCoy’s high school principal, a high school teacher, a college professor, a past work supervisor and a military recruiter. But when called to verify that the letters were genuine, those people said that the letters were forgeries and that they did not write letters for McCoy. The past supervisor added that she would not have been willing to write a letter on McCoy’s behalf as McCoy had been fired for theft.

McCoy was not ordered to pay a fine, but she has been ordered to make restitution.