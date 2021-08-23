Shreveport woman injured following early morning shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A woman was injured early Monday morning after being shot in Shreveport’s Sunset Acres neighborhood.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, shortly after 3 a.m. a woman was sitting in her car at a stop sign on Meadow St. when someone started shooting. The woman was hit in the back and she drove to her mother’s house on Randolph St. where she called 911.

The woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Her condition is unknown at this time.

The shooting is under investigation.