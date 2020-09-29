Shreveport woman jailed, accused of doctoring restraining order, presenting to kids’ school

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport woman has been charged for altering a court order and presenting it to her children’s school.

Stephana Garrett, 29, was arrested Thursday at the Caddo Parish Courthouse where she had appeared for a hearing on a restraining order.

She was then taken to Caddo Correctional Center where she was booked into jail on one count of

forgery.

Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Detective Clarissa Harris investigated the case and said Garrett submitted the allegedly doctored temporary restraining order at her children’s school.

The paperwork appeared suspicious to the School Resource Officer who contacted the Caddo Parish Clerk of Court and did a comparison between the order filed with the Clerk’s office and the one Garrett presented and determined that the restraining order had actually been denied.

The comparison of the two orders showed several alterations of the certified order on file and the order Garrett allegedly presented to the school.

The investigation into the matter determined the judge’s initials had been forged in multiple places, a date and an address were added, and stamps showing the order was denied were covered up.

