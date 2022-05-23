SHREVEPORT, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport woman pleaded guilty Monday to four counts of first-degree robbery after she was caught on surveillance cameras at two businesses.

April Dawn Wright admitted to robbing four businesses from Aug 20-24. She wore disguises and kept her hands in her pockets as she approached the clerks, pretending to have a weapon.

The first was a Circle-K on Shreveport-Barksdale Highway, followed by the Family Dollar on Kings Hwy on Aug 22. On Aug 23 she robbed a Subway on Greenwood Rd and on Aug 24 she robbed High Fashion on the same street.

Two of the businesses captured her on surveillance. A former employer recognized her and tipped off Crimestoppers, who confirmed her identity by fingerprint comparison.

She is sentenced to 21 years in prison without parole, probation, or a reduction of sentence for each count. The sentences will run concurrently.