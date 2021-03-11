Shreveport woman sentenced for scheme to steal over $250,000 from BPCC

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport woman has been sentenced for participating in a scheme to steal over $250,000 from Bossier Parish Community College.

According to acting United States Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook, on Thursday 57-year-old Audrey Williams was sentenced to 4 years in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release for conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Williams was also ordered to pay over $286,000 in restitution.

Williams, along with her co-defendants Carol Bates, Faith Alexander, and Marquise Perry, all of Shreveport, were indicted on Sept. 25, 2019, and charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and wire fraud.

U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook says Williams pleaded guilty on Sept. 23, 2020, and at the hearing admitted that she recruited individuals who were either current or former students of Bossier Parish Community College to receive money that did not belong to them.

Bates, 50, who was the comptroller at BPCC and Williams’ sister, had access to a password-protected database that allowed her to make entries into the college’s financial aid system.

Once Williams recruited the individuals to receive funds, Bates would access the BPCC system and make a false entry showing that the student was due a refund from the school, which caused a monetary refund to be issued to that student.

The individuals who were recruited to receive the funds would then deliver a large portion of the money to Williams or Bates. Williams kept the money for herself and spent it on personal expenses.

On Feb. 22 Bates was sentenced to 60 months in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release. Bates was also ordered to pay more than $286,000 in restitution.

Marquise Perry, 36, pleaded guilty on Dec. 9, 2019, and was sentenced on Dec. 11, 2020, to 5 years of supervised probation. Perry was also ordered to pay nearly $50,000 in restitution.

The sentencing hearing for Faith Alexander is scheduled for Mar. 22.

The U.S. Department of Education, Office of Inspector General, and the Louisiana Office of State Inspector General conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Seth D. Reeg prosecuted the case.