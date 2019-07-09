Shreveport woman sought for failing to appear in court on DWI charge

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who failed to show up to court on a DWI charge.

Police say a warrant was issued for 29-year-old Julie Dawn Smith by the 42nd Judicial District Court for Failure to Appear on a 3rd offense Driving while intoxicated charge. Police believe Smith has been staying at a home in Shreveport. However, police say they have not been able to locate her.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information that leads to her arrest. Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Julie Smith is asked to contact Capt. James Clements at the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office or call the Crime Stopper line at 1-800-505-STOP (7867). You may also use the P3tips App by going to P3tips.com.

