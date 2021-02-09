Shreveport woman, teen jailed for allegedly robbing multiple businesses at gunpoint

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport woman and a teenager, accused of robbing multiple convenience stores at gunpoint, now sit behind bars.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, Tuesday morning Lyneisha Clark and a 17-year-old boy were arrested and charged with five counts of Armed Robbery.

The last robbery happened around 12:30 a.m. at the Circle K in the 400 block of Kings Hwy. Clark and the teen, who were armed with a gun, allegedly walked into the store and demanded money. They were last seen leaving in a white Nissan car with unknown Texas tags.

A short time later, SPD received reports of several armed robberies at Circle K stores throughout Shreveport. According to each report, the suspects were a woman and a man. In each robbery the suspects pulled out a gun and demanded money and/or cigarettes before leaving with an undisclosed amount of cash. A white Nissan car was also reported leaving each store.

Around 4 a.m. SPD received a report of a suspicious grey Nissan SUV at the Circle K on Linwood Ave. and West 70th St. When officers arrived, they found Clark and the teen in the vehicle and took them into custody.

After investigators with the SPD Tactical Robbery Unit gathered evidence and interviewed Clark and the 17-year-old they determined that they switched vehicles at some point. The grey Nissan Rogue that they were in was reported as stolen and later impounded.

Clark was booked into the Shreveport City Jail and the teen was booked into the Caddo Juvenile Detention Center.

None of the Circle K employees were injured during the robberies. The following Circle K stores were involved:

400 Kings Hwy

5800 Line Ave.

1000 Shreveport Barksdale Hwy

3700 Pines Rd.

Linwood Ave./West 70th St.