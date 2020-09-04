SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives need your help tracking down a Shreveport woman wanted for sex crimes against a minor.

According to Shreveport Police Trashayla Baker is wanted for Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile and Indencent Behavior with a Juvenile.

Anyone with information on where Baker could be is urged to contact Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373 or use the P3 Tips app.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.