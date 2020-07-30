Shreveport women behind bars for child abuse

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Two Shreveport women accused of abusing a 14-year-old are now sitting in jail.

According to the Shreveport Police Department’s Youth Services Bureau 30-year-old Kari Barber and 39-year-old Cassidy Dunn were arrested the teenager escaped their home and reached out to a neighbor for help.

On July 29 officers responded to Coldwell St. on reports of a welfare concern. When officers arrived they spoke with a woman who told them a teenage boy came to her home looking for food.

The neighbor was concerned due to his appearance and called police. The teen was then taken to an area hospital for treatement.

Investigators later learned that the 14-year-old had been locked in his room since March. Doctors described his condition as extremely malnourished.

Barber and and Dunn were were taken into custody following questioning and a search of their home.

Both women were booked into the Shreveport City Jail for 2nd Degree Cruelty to a Juvenile and False Imprisonment.

The investigation is ongoing.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.