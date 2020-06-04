Sibley woman charged, accused of fatally stabbing Shreveport man found in ditch

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Sibley woman is behind bars, accused of fatally stabbing a Shreveport man who was found in a ditch in the Cedar Grove neighborhood early Thursday morning.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, 30-year-old Jennifer Ford is charged with second-degree murder in the death of a local man.

The stabbing happened around 1:00 a.m. Shreveport police say they were called to the 6500 block of Henderson Avenue about a stabbing, and when officers arrived at the scene, they found a man in a ditch near the intersection of Henderson Avenue and E. 66th Street. The victim was reportedly suffering from stab wounds to his chest and neck.

The man was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport where he later died from his injuries. His name has not been released to the public yet.

SPD says investigators learned that there was an argument between two women at the home, and a small child was present. The victim, who was the child’s father, was called to the home to take the child and remove them from the scene. However, once the father arrived, an argument sparked between him and Ford. During the argument, Ford armed herself with knives and began attacking the victim, mortally wounded him.

Investigators took Ford into custody and following interviews, she was booked into the Shreveport City Jail.

