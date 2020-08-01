Six additional arrests following May protests at Texas State Capitol

AUSTIN, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) obtained arrest warrants for six individuals who were wanted for crimes — ranging from felony criminal mischief to riot — that were committed during the protests that occurred at the Texas State Capitol on May 30 and May 31. During the riots in May, numerous officers were assaulted and property was damaged.

These arrests came as the result of an extensive investigation by DPS Special Agents who have worked to identify subjects involved in violent and destructive behavior during these protests. Those facing charges include:

Syed Imran Ali, 24, of Spring, Texas, was arrested on July 21 for misdemeanor riot for pushing into a restricted area on Capitol grounds during a protest and refusing to leave after repeated requests from law enforcement. Ali was arrested without incident during a traffic stop and booked into the Harris County Jail. In addition to the riot charge, Ali was previously arrested for criminal trespass stemming from the riots.

Cassidy Julia Nordstrom, 26, of Austin, Texas, was arrested on July 23 for two misdemeanor counts, one for riot and another for obstruction of a roadway for throwing water bottles at Troopers and illegally blocking Interstate 35. Nordstrom was booked into the Travis County Jail.

Gabriel Brett Krug, 22, of Temple, Texas, was arrested on July 24 by the Temple Police Department for one count each of felony criminal mischief and misdemeanor riot for damaging DPS property on Capitol grounds and at the Governor’s Mansion during the protest. He was booked into the Bell County Jail.

Bryan Becerril, 17, of Pflugerville, Texas, was arrested on July 24 for one misdemeanor count each of criminal mischief and participating in a riot in connection with vandalizing an unmarked DPS patrol vehicle at the Texas State Capitol. He was booked into the Travis County Jail.

Nickia Kasha Hunt, 25, of Austin, Texas, was arrested on July 25 for one misdemeanor count each of criminal mischief and participating in a riot in connection with damaging DPS property at the Texas State Capitol and at the Governor’s Mansion. Hunt was booked into the Travis County Jail.

Jordan Chance Teal, 18, of Austin, turned himself in on July 29 after an arrest warrant was obtained for one felony count of assault on a public servant in connection with a riot during which a DPS Trooper was injured. Teal was booked into the Travis County Jail.

TEXAS CRIME STOPPERS OFFERS REWARD

As a reminder, DPS is asking for the public’s help in finding a number of individuals who were involved in other crimes during the protests at the Capitol in May. The Texas Crime Stoppers is now offering cash rewards of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of any of these individuals charged with a felony, or up to $500 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of any individual charged with a misdemeanor.

