Six Caddo Parish clerks cited for selling alcohol to minors

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Six employees at Caddo Parish businesses have been cited for illegally selling alcohol to those under the age of 21.

According to the Caddo Sheriff’s Youth Services Division, on Thursday six people were cited for selling alcohol to minors during an operation conducted by deputies. They checked a total of 30 businesses.

The following is a list of employees who were issued a summons and the locations where the violations took place:

Karim Merchant, 60, Elsie’s Truck Stop, 7701 LA Hwy. 1, Shreveport

Delessia Murphy, 23, Relay Station, 10281 LA Hwy. 1, Shreveport

Cynthia Johnson, 46, S&A Truck Stop, 12300 Mansfield Road, Keithville

Michael Crisman, 24, Stonewall Beverage Co., 12800 Mansfield Road, Keithville

Elizabeth Ezernack, 24, Speedy’s Drive Throux, 11731 Mansfield Road, Keithville

Macie Parkerson, 31, Lickskillet Liquor, 10106 US Hwy. 79, Greenwood, – second offense

Businesses that were checked and did not illegally sell alcohol were:

Daiquiri Express, 5750 North Market Street, Shreveport

Walmart Supercenter, 4701 Northport Blvd., Shreveport

Walmart Fuel Station, 4701 Northport Blvd., Shreveport

CEFCO, 5875 North Market Street, Shreveport

Express Mart Valero, 7965 Old Mooringsport Road, Shreveport

Super S, 3910 Roy Road, Shreveport

Longwood General Store, 3502 LA Hwy. 169, Mooringsport

The Triangle, 10881 LA Hwy. 1, Mooringsport

E-Z Mart #1, 201 LA Hwy. 1, Oil City

Dollar General, 107 LA Hwy. 1, Oil City

Cash Magic, 14347 LA Hwy. 1, Vivian

JR’s Saloon, 15596 LA Hwy. 1, Vivian

7 & 7 Food Store, 923 South Pine Street, Vivian

E-Z Mart #2, 201 South Pine Street, Vivian

Dub’s Texaco, 120 South Pine Street, Vivian

Super S Travel Plaza, 6950 Mira Myrtis Road, Ida

First and Last Stop, 10277 Linwood Ave., Shreveport

Crawdaddy’s, 12298 Mansfield Road, Keithville

General Store, 6230 Colquitt Road, Keithville

The Derrick, 6780 Colquitt Road, Keithville

Triple J Travel Plaza, 8311 Springridge Texas Line Road, Keithville

Relay Station, 9110 US Hwy. 79, Greenwood

Tobacco Country, 11590 US Hwy. 80, Greenwood

Cowhands Saloon, 11623 Hwy. 80, Greenwood