Six Caddo Parish clerks cited for selling alcohol to minors

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Six employees at Caddo Parish businesses have been cited for illegally selling alcohol to those under the age of 21.
According to the Caddo Sheriff’s Youth Services Division, on Thursday six people were cited for selling alcohol to minors during an operation conducted by deputies. They checked a total of 30 businesses.
The following is a list of employees who were issued a summons and the locations where the violations took place:
- Karim Merchant, 60, Elsie’s Truck Stop, 7701 LA Hwy. 1, Shreveport
- Delessia Murphy, 23, Relay Station, 10281 LA Hwy. 1, Shreveport
- Cynthia Johnson, 46, S&A Truck Stop, 12300 Mansfield Road, Keithville
- Michael Crisman, 24, Stonewall Beverage Co., 12800 Mansfield Road, Keithville
- Elizabeth Ezernack, 24, Speedy’s Drive Throux, 11731 Mansfield Road, Keithville
- Macie Parkerson, 31, Lickskillet Liquor, 10106 US Hwy. 79, Greenwood, – second offense
Businesses that were checked and did not illegally sell alcohol were:
- Daiquiri Express, 5750 North Market Street, Shreveport
- Walmart Supercenter, 4701 Northport Blvd., Shreveport
- Walmart Fuel Station, 4701 Northport Blvd., Shreveport
- CEFCO, 5875 North Market Street, Shreveport
- Express Mart Valero, 7965 Old Mooringsport Road, Shreveport
- Super S, 3910 Roy Road, Shreveport
- Longwood General Store, 3502 LA Hwy. 169, Mooringsport
- The Triangle, 10881 LA Hwy. 1, Mooringsport
- E-Z Mart #1, 201 LA Hwy. 1, Oil City
- Dollar General, 107 LA Hwy. 1, Oil City
- Cash Magic, 14347 LA Hwy. 1, Vivian
- JR’s Saloon, 15596 LA Hwy. 1, Vivian
- 7 & 7 Food Store, 923 South Pine Street, Vivian
- E-Z Mart #2, 201 South Pine Street, Vivian
- Dub’s Texaco, 120 South Pine Street, Vivian
- Super S Travel Plaza, 6950 Mira Myrtis Road, Ida
- First and Last Stop, 10277 Linwood Ave., Shreveport
- Crawdaddy’s, 12298 Mansfield Road, Keithville
- General Store, 6230 Colquitt Road, Keithville
- The Derrick, 6780 Colquitt Road, Keithville
- Triple J Travel Plaza, 8311 Springridge Texas Line Road, Keithville
- Relay Station, 9110 US Hwy. 79, Greenwood
- Tobacco Country, 11590 US Hwy. 80, Greenwood
- Cowhands Saloon, 11623 Hwy. 80, Greenwood
Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.