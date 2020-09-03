Skull found in June identified as Bossier man allegedly dismembered by business partner

The Bossier Parish Coroner’s Office has positively identified the human remains that were found a week ago in northern Bossier Parish as Garrett Wilson, the Bossier City man reported missing in late January.

BOSSIER PARISH, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) — A skull that was found in June has been identified as a Bossier City man who was allegedly dismembered by his business partner.

On Thursday, the Bossier Sheriff’s Office and the Bossier Parish Coroner’s Office identified the remains to be those of 48-year-old Garrett Wilson.

A bridge inspection crew found the skull on June 19 in the water at the Hwy 160 bridge near Ivan Lake.

Investigators turned the skull over to the Bossier Parish Coroner’s Office, who then sent the skull to the LSU Forensic Anthropology and Computer Enhancement Services (FACES) Lab in Baton Rouge for analysis and further identification. Dental records helped confirm the identity.

Back in February, the North Louisiana Crime Lab conducted a DNA analysis on a sample of the remains found near railroad tracks in a rural area off of Rocky Mount Rd. to confirm they belonged to Wilson, who was reported missing Jan. 23.

Also in February, Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested 43-year-old John Hardy and charged him with 2nd Degree Murder and Obstruction of Justice for the murder of Wilson.

Wilson was helping Hardy run his HVAC business at the time of his disappearance.

BSO investigators have contacted Wilson’s next of kin and the investigation is continues.

