SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Things became explosive as the state examined a witness in the courtroom where Tre’vion Anderson, 29, and 41-year-old Glenn Frierson are on trial for second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the January 2019 shooting death of Shreveport Police Officer Chatéri Payne.

It happened after lunch on the sixth day of the trial when Caddo Assistant District Attorney called Dunnivick Hicks to the stand after the lunch break. Hicks is the man who lived in the apartment in the 8100 block of Pines Road where police found the Glock 23, the 40-caliber gun that killed Payne.

Hicks testified that Anderson and Frierson’s former co-defendant Lawrence Pierre is his first cousin. On April 4, Pierre pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in Payne’s death, originally was charged along with Anderson and Frierson.

It was when Hicks denied knowing that Payne’s weapon was hidden in his house, nor that it was the murder weapon but admitted handling it every he was with Pierre, which he said was, “if not every day, every other day” – before and after Payne’s murder.

With that, Anderson’s attorney, John Bokenfohr, jumped to his feet and objected. He said Hicks was not telling the truth and the prosecution should know it since the state turned over a 19-minute police interview in which Pierre told police he gave the gun to Hicks.

Bokenfohr claimed the state knew Hicks’ testimony was contrary to the video, which he claimed they had seen or should have seen since they turned it over to the prosecution.

Green countered that Bokenfohr’s objection was “unorthodox,” and he was accusing the state of allowing a witness to give misinformation.

But Bokenfohr said the state gave him the report and they should have known “he’s not telling the truth…I got the information from you,” he said to Green.

Prosecutor Ron Stamps then stood and said Hicks said he didn’t know anything about the gun, and that’s what Hicks said.

Judge John Mosely overruled Bokenfohr’s objection, Bokenfohr objected, and that objection was put on the record. Mosely then told Bokenfour could question the witness in the cross-examination.

And he did. After asking several questions about “playing with the gun” on the couch and the gun later being found hidden in his apartment, Bokenfohr asked Hicks if his DNA was found on the gun, and Hicks answered in the affirmative.

Bokenfohr asked Hicks why in his Jan. 15, 2019, interview, he told police he “didn’t know anything about the gun,” and Hicks answered he just was trying to answer the questions, and he didn’t know it was the murder weapon.

Finally, Bokenfohr concluded his examination with two questions:

“Did you commit the murder?’

Hicks: “No.”

“Did you help Lawrence Pierre commit the murder?’

Hicks: “No.”

The trial kicked off Monday morning with the cross-examination of SPD Crime Scene Investigator Cpl. Robert Cerami, who was qualified as an expert witness on Friday and spent a good part of the day testifying on evidence found at the scene, as well as the murder weapon at Hicks’ apartment.

Through questioning, Bokenfohr established that only two of the nine shell casings at the crime scene came from Anderson’s gun, which Anderson claims he fired at the unknown assailant.

Those shots were discharged from the small front porch on the left side of the house. The other shots, including the kill shot, were fired from the northeast side of the house, Cerami testified.

Cerami testified the two shots fired from the porch were most likely fired into the ground, though the defense asked if Anderson just could have been a nervous or inexperienced shooter. Cerami said it was possible, but when the state redirected, he restated the shots most probably were fired into the ground.