SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Only a total of 11 jurors had been selected at the end of the second day of jury selection in the trial of two of the three men charged in the early 2019 death of Shreveport Police Officer Chatéri Payne.

Tre’veon Anderson, 29 and 41-year-old Glenn Frierson are charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of conspiracy to commit second-degree murder in Payne’s Jan. 9, 2019, shooting death.

In a surprise move before the trial began on Monday, a third defendant, 24-year-old Lawrence Pierre, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and immediately was sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence. In exchange for his guilty plea, the Caddo District Attorney’s office dismissed the conspiracy to commit murder charge.

Jury selection for the trial for the remaining defendants began at 2:30 p.m. Monday, and by 7:30 p.m. nine jurors had been selected.

Interviews with prospective jurors began again Tuesday morning, and except for a break for lunch, carried on throughout the day. However, by 5 p.m., only two additional jurors had been selected.

There were several reasons the “voir dire,” or selection process has been longer than usual in this case. Although the two defendants are being tried together, each has separate defense attorneys, and each defendant will have his own, unique defense. So, when a panel of prospective jurors comes in, they are not only asked questions by prosecutors, but also by each defendant’s attorney.

In addition, because this case involved a slain police officer, it was highly publicized locally. Although Payne was not on duty when she was killed, she was in uniform and preparing to leave home to begin her shift.

Prosecutors and Ron Stamps were careful to quiz the prospective jurors on their awareness of the crime, as well as any preconceived notions or prejudices they might have picked up through reading about the case in the mainstream media, as well as social media.

Defense attorneys John Bokenfohr, who represents Anderson, and Mary Harried, who represents Frierson, also questioned jurors as to any opinions they might have formed about the case.

Because Shreveport is not a large city and through the years, people get to know one another through neighborhoods, schools, work, church, prosecutors and defense attorneys were careful to ask prospective jurors about any associations they might have with the defendants, the victim, or their families.

In fact, on Monday afternoon, Stamps asked the first panel of 17 prospective jurors to raise their hands if they knew anyone sitting in the courtroom, and some hands went up, so he then asked each of them to identify the person and how they knew that person.

Jury selection will resume at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, and opening arguments are set to begin Thursday morning.