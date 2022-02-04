BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A 24-year-old Bossier City man already behind bars on child sex crimes charges is facing a slew of new charges after investigators say he admitted to having sex with multiple juveniles, distributing child pornography, and trying to traffic the children to have sex with other adults in exchange for money.

Joshua Acosta, 24, was initially arrested on Jan. 31 after detectives acting on a cyber tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) team searched his Village Lane home and seized his electronic devices. He admitted then to downloading and sharing multiple videos and images containing child sexual abuse and was charged with two counts of pornography involving juveniles.

According to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, detectives discovered 830 additional images depicting child sexual abuse during a forensic examination of Acosta’s cell phone. They also found a conversation he had with one of his juvenile victims, who said the two met on a web-based internet platform and that they started a sexual relationship when the victim was 15 years old.

The victim said Acosta also asked him for nude pictures that he sent through a web-based site. He said Acosta videotaped some of their sexual encounters and paid for the sexual relationship in either cash or in the form of electronic devices.

Investigators believe Acosta also groomed a 16-year-old from Oregon into an online relationship with him, where they exchanged sexual pictures and videos of each other. According to police, Acosta then lured the juvenile to his home in Louisiana, where he raped the victim.

On top of that, investigators say Acosta confessed to having more than 20 sexual encounters with the victim. Acosta told detectives he recorded three of the encounters and distributed the videos online to about 30 people.

Investigators say Acosta even tried to solicit money from other adults looking for sexual encounters with the juveniles by setting them up with the teens. He said no encounters happened, however.

Acosta allegedly told detectives he had a minimum of five juvenile victims in the Bossier Parish area and was able to provide partial information on the victims.

2 counts of Trafficking of Children for Sexual Purposes – $400,000 bond

20 counts of Felony Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile – $50,000 bond

30 counts of Distribution of Child Pornography – $250,000 bond

3 counts of Production of Child Pornography – $250,000 bond

1 count of Computer Aided Solicitation – $350,000 bond

1 count of Computer Aided solicitation – $150,000 bond

1 count of Second-Degree Rape – $350,000 bond

830 counts of Pornography Involving Juveniles – $1,200,000

“Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office continue to aggressively investigate child sexual abuse cases with the ICAC team, the Attorney General’s Office, and the aid of the latest technology,” BPSO said in a statement on the arrest.

They encourage anyone with information regarding this crime or any other crimes against children to contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.