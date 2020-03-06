Social media prank lands 5 behind bars in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — Five people in Texarkana were arrested after what was intended to be a prank for social media got out of hand.

According to Texarkana, Texas Police 18-year-old Aaron Meeks decided it would be funny to have his friends shoot him during a staged robbery and record his unsuspecting girlfriend’s reaction to all of this for his YouTube channel.

The group was so convincing that Meek’s girlfriend ran off and frantically tried to find someone to call 911.

Meeks apparently had fake blood on his shirt but his girlfriend thought he had really been shot and could be dying.

An ambulance crew and several officers dropped everything when the call came in and rushed to the scene only to discover that it had all been an elaborate hoax after Meeks and the “robbers” were found walking together a few blocks away.

Police said the guns the girlfriend had seen and heard were actually CO2 BB guns that sounded real when fired.

Along with Meeks, Kevin Blow, Jacoby Johnson, Landon Nelson, and Kobe Webster were all arrested and booked into the Bi-State Jail for Creating a False Alarm. Bond for each of them was set at $5,000.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.