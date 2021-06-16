Social security scam targeting residents in SW Arkansas

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KSHV) — Authorities have issued a warning about a social security scam that is targeting residents in southwest Arkansas.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, deputies have received multiple reports of someone calling people from a local number and claiming that their social security number has been compromised. The scammer then asks people to provide their social security numbers.

The CCSO is asking people to not give any personal information over the phone.

The Social Security Administration would contact you by mail and would not ask for your social security number over the phone.

If you need to report a scam or need information contact the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office (870) 234-5331.