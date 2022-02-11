LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The mayor of the southwest Arkansas town of Glenwood was arrested Friday on felony charges including abuse of office, according to a release from the Attorney General’s office.

Arkansas AG Leslie Rutledge said special agents with her office’s Public Integrity Division led an investigation that showed Mayor Billy T. Smith abused state and city resources in August of 2021.

Smith hired a private company that transported almost $4,000 worth of asphalt millings leftover from the Arkansas Highway 70 resurfacing project to the homes of himself and his son-in-law in order to resurface their private driveways.

“Mayor Smith was elected to serve the people of Glenwood and instead he chose to use his position to privately and financially benefit himself,” Rutledge said. “I urge any Arkansans concerned with potential fraud committed by public officials to contact our public integrity division immediately.”

Smith is now facing charges of felony theft of property and abuse of office, both of which are Class D felonies.

Smith surrendered himself to special agents of the AG’s Office at the Pike County Jail, where he was taken into custody. He was sworn in as Glenwood mayor in January of 2019.