Southwood HS student arrested, charged with bringing gun to school

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Southwood High School student has been arrested for allegedly bringing a gun to school in his backpack.

According to the Caddo Parish sheriff’s office, a 17-year-old student got into a fight with another student on campus around 12 p.m. on Thursday. During an investigation, detectives found a loaded 9 mm handgun in his backpack.

The student was arrested by Sheriff’s Cpl. Calvin Williams, and the School Resource Officer at Southwood.

The teenager was booked into the Caddo Juvenile Detention facility for possession of a firearm on school property and illegal possession of a stolen firearm.