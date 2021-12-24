SPD: 1 arrested, another sought in W. Cedar Grove homicide

Quinton Peace, 22, is wanted on a warrant for second-degree murder (l) in the slaying of 29-year-old Chavez Parker. Darius Persley, 22, is already in custody, charged with second-degree murder (r). (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police have arrested one man and identified a second suspect in the fatal shooting of a man found mortally wounded in a car in West Cedar Grove on Tuesday.

Police say 22-year-old Darius Persley is charged with second-degree murder in the slaying of 29-year-old Chavez Parker, and 22-year-old Quinton Peace is wanted on a warrant for the same charge.

Parker was found with several gunshot wounds in a car outside the Linwood Homes Apartments just before 5 a.m. Tuesday after officers patrolling the area spotted two people who appeared to be burglarizing the vehicle.

Peace was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the suspected burglars fled, but officers chased and took them into custody without incident. Persley was one of those individuals. The second was a woman who police say was released.

Based on the evidence gathered in interviews and at the scene, which police note included video, investigators identified Peace as the second suspect in the killing and issued a warrant for his arrest.

Police are asking anyone with information as to Peace’s whereabouts to contact Shreveport Police immediately at 318-673-7300 #3. Those wishing to remain anonymous are urged to contact Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or submit a tip via their app, P3Tips.

Crime Stoppers is a non-profit organization that pays cash rewards for information leading to the arrest of individuals responsible for crimes. They will pay a minimum of $2,000 for information leading to Peace’s arrest.