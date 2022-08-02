Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man was arrested early Tuesday morning after allegedly holding his wife hostage in a stand-off with Shreveport police.

According to police, officers responded to a residence in the 5600 block of South Lakeshore Drive around 12 a.m. to investigate a report of a domestic dispute. When officers arrived on the scene, they learned that a woman was being held captive in the residence by her husband, later identified as 68-year-old Freddie Robinson, who had a firearm.

Hostage negotiators arrived at the scene around 1:40 a.m. along with Shreveport Police Special Response Team. Robinson surrendered around 5 a.m. and was arrested. Police say Robinson’s wife was not injured.

Robinson is charged with one count of false imprisonment and one count of simple assault. More charges are pending but have not been announced.