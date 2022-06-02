SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man is behind bars, accused of injuring a teen while allegedly attempting to shoot someone else.

According to Shreveport police, 34-year-old Traven Washington is charged with attempted second-degree murder after a stray bullet hit a 17-year-old in the foot on the afternoon of May 22 in the 4900 block of Jewella Avenue. She was not the intended target of the shooting.

On Tuesday police released a photo of a car and a description of the driver that was allegedly involved in the shooting and asked the public to help identify them. Police say their investigation led to the identification of Washington as a suspect. He was booked into the Shreveport City Jail on Thursday and no bond has been posted.