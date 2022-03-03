SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are on the scene of a fatal shooting in Shreveport’s Queensborough neighborhood, where they say a 17-year-old was shot five times in the back.

According to SPD, it happened just after 12 p.m. in the 3400 block of Lillian. Police arrived to find the teen fatally shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

There are no suspects in custody.

Police confirm this makes the city’s thirteenth homicide so far this year. The teen’s name has not been released, but people who knew him say he was a student at Huntington High School and that he left school early on Thursday to get a haircut.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.