One man injured in shooting on Amherst Street, SPD investigating

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — More than 15 police units are on the scene of a shooting in Shreveport’s Sunset Acres neighborhood where a man was injured by gunfire Wednesday night.
The shooting happened in the 2900 block of Amherst Street just before 10:00 p.m. According to the Shreveport Police Department, when officers arrived at the scene, they learned a man was shot in the back and arm.
The victim was taken to a Willis Knighton North in a private car. He is expected to survive his injuries.
This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.
