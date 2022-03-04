SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police say an operation aimed at rounding up juveniles wanted for violent crimes and firearms offenses netted ten arrests, including several known to be actively involved in gang activity.
According to SPD, “Operation MO” was conducted on March 1-2 by the police department’s VCAT and Warrants Unit, along with Caddo Parish Juvenile Services and the Louisiana Office of Juvenile Justice.
SPD says the operation was devised to capture juveniles with outstanding Orders to Take into Custody (OTTIC) and juvenile probation warrants for violent offenses or firearms-related crimes and ultimately disrupt the flow of criminal activity committed by juveniles.
Those arrested include a 15-year-old and three 17-year-old males who all had OTTIC attachments for a variety of charges including weapons charges.
Other offenders:
Vyterris Thompson, 20
OTTIC: illegal possession of a firearm
New charges: minor in possession of a firearm
Markel Henderson, 19
Charges: possession of marijuana, illegal carrying of a weapon with CDS, possession of schedule II narcotics
Deundra Johnson, 35
Charges: possession of schedule II narcotics, possession of marijuana
J’Me William, 25
Charge: possession of marijuana with intent to distribute
Demarcus Lewis Jr., 21
Charge: possession of a stolen firearm
Keemi Ratcliff, 21
Charges: possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, illegal carrying of a weapon with a controlled dangerous substance
Weapons seized:
- .38 caliber revolver
- 9mm semi-automatic assault pistol
- 223 caliber semi-automatic assault pistol
- 9mm semi-automatic assault pistol (stolen)
- 223 caliber semi-auto assault pistol (stolen)
- 9mm semi-automatic assault pistol
- 9mm semi-automatic assault pistol
- 7.62×39 semi-auto assault pistol
Drugs seized:
- 460 grams of cocaine with an estimated street value of $4k
- 460 grams of synthetic marijuana with an estimated street value of $4,600
- 2,274 grams of THC gummies with a street value of @27,240
- 3,105 grams of marijuana with a street value of $31,050
- $8,666 in cash
All offenders were booked into Caddo Juvenile Detention Center or the Shreveport City Jail.