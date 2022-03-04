Police say several arrested in Operation MO are known to be actively involved in gang activity

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police say an operation aimed at rounding up juveniles wanted for violent crimes and firearms offenses netted ten arrests, including several known to be actively involved in gang activity.

According to SPD, “Operation MO” was conducted on March 1-2 by the police department’s VCAT and Warrants Unit, along with Caddo Parish Juvenile Services and the Louisiana Office of Juvenile Justice.

SPD says the operation was devised to capture juveniles with outstanding Orders to Take into Custody (OTTIC) and juvenile probation warrants for violent offenses or firearms-related crimes and ultimately disrupt the flow of criminal activity committed by juveniles.

Those arrested include a 15-year-old and three 17-year-old males who all had OTTIC attachments for a variety of charges including weapons charges.

Other offenders:

Vyterris Thompson, 20

OTTIC: illegal possession of a firearm

New charges: minor in possession of a firearm

Markel Henderson, 19

Charges: possession of marijuana, illegal carrying of a weapon with CDS, possession of schedule II narcotics

Deundra Johnson, 35

Charges: possession of schedule II narcotics, possession of marijuana

J’Me William, 25

Charge: possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

Demarcus Lewis Jr., 21

Charge: possession of a stolen firearm

Keemi Ratcliff, 21

Charges: possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, illegal carrying of a weapon with a controlled dangerous substance

Vyterris Thompson, 20, charged with illegal possession of stolen things, possession of marijuana (Source: SPD)

Markel Henderson, 19, charged with possession of marijuana, illegal carrying of a weapon with CDS, possession of schedule II narcotics (Source: SPD)

Keemi Ratcliff, 21, charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, illegal carrying of a weapon with a controlled dangerous substance (Source: SPD)

J’ME Williams, 25 charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute (Source: SPD)

Deundra Johnson, 35, charged with possession of schedule II narcotics, possession of marijuana (Source: SPD)

Demarcus Lewis Jr., 21 charged with possession of a stolen firearm (Source: SPD)

Weapons seized:

.38 caliber revolver

9mm semi-automatic assault pistol

223 caliber semi-automatic assault pistol

9mm semi-automatic assault pistol (stolen)

223 caliber semi-auto assault pistol (stolen)

9mm semi-automatic assault pistol

9mm semi-automatic assault pistol

7.62×39 semi-auto assault pistol

Drugs seized:

460 grams of cocaine with an estimated street value of $4k

460 grams of synthetic marijuana with an estimated street value of $4,600

2,274 grams of THC gummies with a street value of @27,240

3,105 grams of marijuana with a street value of $31,050

$8,666 in cash

All offenders were booked into Caddo Juvenile Detention Center or the Shreveport City Jail.