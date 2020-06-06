Breaking News
SPD: Man in custody after 3 employees stabbed at Shreve City Walmart Subway

SPD: 14-year-old boy in custody, accused of stabbing his father

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A 14-year-old boy is in police custody, accused of stabbing his father Friday night in Shreveport’s South Lakeshore neighborhood.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, the stabbing happened around 9:00 p.m. in the 1900 block of Cross Lake Drive. When officers arrived at the scene, they learned that the teenager had stabbed his father in the side.

SPD says the father was alert and talking to officers. This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss