SPD: 14-year-old boy in custody, accused of stabbing his father

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A 14-year-old boy is in police custody, accused of stabbing his father Friday night in Shreveport’s South Lakeshore neighborhood.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, the stabbing happened around 9:00 p.m. in the 1900 block of Cross Lake Drive. When officers arrived at the scene, they learned that the teenager had stabbed his father in the side.

SPD says the father was alert and talking to officers. This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.

