SPD: 15-year-old dies in overnight drive-by shooting in Queensborough

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A young teen was fatally shot early Sunday morning in what Shreveport police say was a drive-by shooting in the Queensborough neighborhood.

Antonio Roberson, 15, was pronounced dead at the scene on Portland Avenue.

Police say around 12:40 a.m. Sunday, Roberson and two other juveniles were walking near f Portland Avenue when a small gray vehicle pulled up and the occupants opened fire on them.

The three boys ran down Portland until Roberson collapsed. When police and first responders arrived, Roberson was unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at 12:50 a.m.

The Caddo Parish Coroner’s office identified Roberson through fingerprint comparison. An autopsy has been ordered.

The death remains under investigation by Shreveport police, but no suspects have been identified. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.