SPD: 15-year-old shot while standing at kitchen window; shooter unknown

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police say 15-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound while standing at his kitchen window late Monday evening.

Just after 10 p.m. Monday, SPD officers responded to a shooting in the 6200 block of Clift Street. When they arrived, they found the youth suffering from a gunshot wound.

The teen told officers he was standing in the kitchen of his home and heard a gunshot, and then realized he had been wounded. He was taken by ambulance to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

Police investigated and established a crime scene that confirmed the youth’s account of what happened.

Since the victim did not see anyone outside after he was shot, police say they have no leads on a possible suspect or suspects.

Anyone who has any information is asked to call Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.

