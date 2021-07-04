SPD: 17-year-old shot in Shreveport’s Country Club Hills neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A 17-year-old boy has been taken to the hospital following a shooting Sunday evening in a south Shreveport neighborhood.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, just after 4:30 p.m. officers responded to a shooting in the 3800 block of Merwin.

When officers arrived they found a 17-year-old boy shot in his back yard. The boy was taken to Ochsner LSU Health with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say at this time they don’t know what led to the shooting but family members were taken in for questioning.

