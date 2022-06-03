SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police say their Street Level Interdiction Unit has been involved in a couple of busts that took a large number of drugs off the streets and resulted in two arrests in recent days.

On Wednesday, June 1, agents with the SPD Street Level Interdiction Unit seized four grams of methamphetamine, one gram of hydrocodone, 310 grams of marijuana, and three firearms from the home of 29-year-old Demetre Grigsby on Leo Avenue in Broadmoor.

Grisby was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center and is charged with possession of drugs with intent to distribute possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, and obstruction of justice.

On Friday, June 3, police say they seized 7.3 pounds of marijuana, 49 grams of hydrocodone, 22 grams of promethazine, 18 grams of Xanax, one gram of cocaine, 18 grams of methamphetamine, and three firearms from the home of 73-year-old Bobbie Young on Leo Street in the Martin Luther King neighborhood.

Young was booked into the Shreveport City Jail, charged with possession of drugs with intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance.