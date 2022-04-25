SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two people were injured in a drive-by shooting in the Sunset Acres neighborhood.

Shreveport Police were called to the 5900 block of West Canal Boulevard at 1:25 a.m. Monday.

According to police, shots were fired from a vehicle and injured two adult black males. One was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The other was grazed by a bullet and treated on the scene.

There is no word on if Shreveport Police have any suspects in this case at this time.