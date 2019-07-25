SPD: 2 shot in N. Shreveport in reported drive-by

Police say two men were shot in the Cherokee Park neighborhood in north Shreveport Wednesday night. (Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police say two men were shot in the Cherokee Park neighborhood in north Shreveport Wednesday night.

According to SPD Cpl. Marcus Hines, the men were shot in the parking lot of the Bayou Oaks Apartments in the 2100 block of Grimmett Dr. around 8:40 p.m. Hines says one man was hit in the ankle and the other was hit in thigh.

They have both been taken to Ochsner Health with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say they are investigating reports that the shots came from a car that was driving by. There is no word on whether there are any suspects in the shooting.

