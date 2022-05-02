SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport police have identified two suspects wanted on warrants in connection with a shooting in Highland over the weekend that left one man wounded.

It happened just before 3:00 p.m. Saturday. Officers were called to the 200 block of Prospect Street to investigate reports of a shooting and arrived to find a man inside of a vehicle suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the upper body.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with what were described as life-threatening injuries.

Police say investigators with the department’s Violent Crimes and Crime Scene Units collected evidence and canvassed the neighborhood searching for witnesses and video. In the process, SPD says detectives have developed two suspects.

Thomas Office, 20, is wanted on a warrant charging him with Attempted 1st Degree Murder and Elijah Williams, 22, is wanted on a warrant charging him with Principal to Attempted 1st Degree Murder.

Police say investigators consider these suspects to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these alleged offenders is asked to contact Shreveport police at 318-673-7300 #3.

SPD says Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers is offering a minimum reward of $2,000 for any information leading to the identification and arrest of the individual(s) responsible for this crime.

Crime Stoppers is an anonymous tip service that pays cash rewards to those willing to help police solve crimes. Tips can be submitted through their app, P3Tips, or by calling 318-673-7373. Remember Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name.